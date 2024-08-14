New police base set to open in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around 60 police officers are set to move into Copthall House near New Road on Stourbridge ring road in the next few months, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has now confirmed. It is just a short distance from the original old police station building which closed in 2017.

Mr Foster said it was 'welcome news for the community of Stourbridge' to be able to return officers to the town as part of his pledge to rebuild community policing.

Copthall House which will provide the new police base for Stourbridge

He said: “I am pleased we are able to announce a new, 60-officer police building in Stourbridge town centre. This investment will ensure a police estate that is fit for the 21st century.

“The plan places significant importance on community policing and police officers here in the West Midlands, working in local communities to prevent, tackle and reduce crime, to keep people, families, businesses and the local community safe and secure."

Newly-elected Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles welcomed the news, saying: "I think I speak for everyone in the community when I say how pleased I am to see this police base come to fruition."

Former MP Suzanne Webb had campaigned for a new police base to be situated in the town since 2019 after constituents had told her policing was a priority.

She said: "I would like to thank the West Midlands Police chief constable, the police and crime commissioner and our borough commander for pushing forward with the plan and for working with me to make the case that a police base in Stourbridge was needed, and at this location which is the big bonus.

"And the response from people in the town to the location has been overwhelming. Officers having a dedicated base, especially in a busy town centre, is important because it provides a reassuring – and visible – police presence for communities.”