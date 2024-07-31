Seven-week road closure to allow for bridge repair

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council has issued a road closure order for the bridge, between Quarry Bank and Lye, to begin on August 5.

The closure will allow for the deck of the bridge over the River Stour at Mears Coppice, close to the Formula 1 Autocentre, to be replaced.

The order has been made for 18 months, but the work is expected to be finished by September 27. Access will be provided via Lawnsdown Road.

The council said access to frontages and emergency services would be maintained where safe to do so.