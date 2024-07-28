Annual ride set to ensure Ryan's memory is never forgotten

The annual Ride for Justice on August 3 will see the bikers start at the Widders Pub on Halesowen Barrack Lane in Cradley at 9.30am, then ride into Stourbridge and do five laps of the ring road, before heading down the high street towards the former Chicago's Nightclub.

The event will be in tribute to Ryan Passey, who died after being stabbed in the nightclub in August 2017 and an investigation into who was responsible still ongoing, with a new witness appeal launched earlier this year.

A post on social media by Jason Connon spoke about what the event was about and how much people still wanted justice to Ryan Passey after seven years.

He wrote: "We will be arriving in Stourbridge at around 11am and will be doing five laps of Stourbridge Ring Road before heading down the high street and paying our respects for Ryan outside the former Chicago’s nightclub.

"August 6 this year will be seven years since Ryan tragically lost his life due to being stabbed.

"Unbelievably, Ryan’s parents are still fighting for justice for their beloved son and regularly meet with Detectives from West Midlands Police who are currently re-investigating Ryan's murder.

"WMP will shortly be releasing a new video appeal to the public.

"No parent should have to go through what Ryan’s parents are currently going through. Justice needs to be done.

"Let’s show our support and stand with them in their fight for Justice For Ryan."

The event takes place on Saturday, August 3, starting at the Widders Pub in Cradley at 9.30am.

To find out more and to get involved, call John Hill on 07583 444280.