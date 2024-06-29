Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and drugs in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 14-year-old was arrested by police officers in Stourbridge town centre after they completed a stop and search and was taken into custody for further questioning.

The arrest was made as part of Op Advance, a day of more intensive police activity across Dudley, with officers concentrating on priorities such as vehicle crime, anti-social behaviour, violent crime, theft and burglary.

A spokesman for Stourbridge Police said: "Officers have arrested a 14-year old boy on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and class B drugs.

The teenager was arrested after being found to have an offensive weapon and Class B drugs. Photo: Stourbridge Police

"Officers were on patrols in Stourbridge and completed a stop and search as part of Op Advance.

"The boy remains in custody for further questioning."