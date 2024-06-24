Ryan Passey name represented at Euros with special flag

A group of supporters have travelled to Germany for the European Championships from Stourbridge with a special flag bearing the name of Ryan, who died after being stabbed in Chicago's Nightclub in the town in 2017.

The flag bears a photo of the 24-year-old Ryan, as well as a message which says "Ryan Passey, Never Forgotten. Stourbridge Boys on Tour" and a red cross up and down for the England flag.

It will be flown at the game between Spain and Albania in Dusseldorf on Monday and then in Cologne on Tuesday for the game between England and Slovenia.

Simon Wilkes is one of the group continuing to campaign for Ryan Passey and said that both Ryan and his son Olly would be there in spirit.

He said: "Just about to go to bed and Ada Passey turns up with Ryan’s flag to take back out to Germany with us in the morning.

"As a family and community, we have supported the Justice For Ryan Campaign since it began.

"Will post photos of “Our Olly’s” flag over the next four days, along with Ryan’s.

"Our boys should be enjoying the Euro 2024 Tournament with us."