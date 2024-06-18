'An asset for the town and a role model for youngsters' - Stourbridge public react to Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024

Even non football fans we spoke to were generally aware of the 20-year-old wonder kid who was born in the town and who has become pivotal to England's hopes in the European Championships.

A large mural painted in Jude Bellingham's honour stands proudly by the entrance to the Ryemarket Shopping Centre in Market Street in Stourbridge – whilst we were there people were taking pictures of it, some for their grandchildren who were at school but had been allowed to watch the game on Sunday which England won 1-0.

Joe Arch, Austin Holloway and John Hawkins are pupils at King Edwards School in the town centre and said the youngster had shown incredible talent and maturity for someone of a young age.