Footballers celebrate their cup win with mayor

Stourbridge Girls U16s Football team were invited by the new Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills to attend the Council Chambers and Mayors Parlour on Thursday.

It was an opportunity for the team to celebrate their new title of cup winners of the Central Warwickshire League Cup and Councillor Bills congratulated the girls on behalf of Dudley Council and the Borough of Dudley.

The team of girls recently represented the Black Country in the Cup Final against Inkberrow and travelled to Evesham FC where they successfully lifted the silverware following a match that saw the girls battle through all the way to penalties.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "The Mayor and Consort invited the girls to the Council House as an honour of respect for what the girls had achieved for the borough and for local girls football.

"This was a phenemonal end to the season for the girls and for many of them end to Junior football.

"The team of which most are currently sitting their GCSE’s will now begin trials for Stourbridge Development Team on their pathway to achieving a place of Stourbridge Women’s First team, the Glass Girls."

The player celebrated their league cup win against Inkberrow Eagles

Team Manager Ryan Magson expressed how proud he was of the team.

He said: "Their dedication and commitment has been second to none all season.

"What we taught the girls in training would be mirrored week on week in the girls match day performances.

"We have come up against some tough teams this season but the girls have always maintained a positive mental attitude and ended the season of the ultimate high as cup winner and this is testament to the girls hardwork."