Express & Star
Close

Crash causes long rush hour delays

Long delays were reported on Wednesday evening following a collision on a busy route.

By Daniel Walton
Published
The collision has led to traffic leading up to Duncan Edwards Way

Road users reported long delays after a crash on Stourbridge Road, Dudley.

Delays reached back to the A461 Duncan Edwards Way, with road users advised to allow extra time for travel.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Stourbridge Road, Dudley. RTC, around Highgate Road junction.

"Delays back across A461 Duncan Edwards Way."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Similar stories
Most popular