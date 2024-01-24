Crash causes long rush hour delays
Long delays were reported on Wednesday evening following a collision on a busy route.
Road users reported long delays after a crash on Stourbridge Road, Dudley.
Delays reached back to the A461 Duncan Edwards Way, with road users advised to allow extra time for travel.
On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Stourbridge Road, Dudley. RTC, around Highgate Road junction.
"Delays back across A461 Duncan Edwards Way."
Emergency services have been approached for comment.