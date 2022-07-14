Georgia Pratley was allowed to take a selfie on her solo flight, with instructor Sean Link behind her

Flight Sgt Georgia Pratley, aged 18, from The Hobbins, in Bridgnorth, has received her silver gliding wings after spending a week with 2 Flying Training School at RAF Syerston in Lincolnshire.

A member of 451 Stourbridge Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC), Georgia had been taking part in her Silver Gliding Scholarship and learned the ins and outs of aviation, culminating in a solo flight. She was in the air for a total of six hours and 10 minutes, but not all at once.

"It was really amazing," said Georgia, who left Oldbury Wells School sixth form after taking her A-Levels in chemistry, biology and physics.

Georgia standing next to the glider

"It is by far the best opportunity I have had as an air cadet.

"I am taking driving tests but I find gliding more peaceful and it is really calm. I have had air experience flights and been to air shows where flying looks really cool. Being in the air never was something that bothers me - and there are less things to hit in the air!

"I wasn't nervous about the landing, you have to focus on that more than most because you only get one shot at it!"

FS Pratley at Armed Forces Day at Holy Trinity Church in Coventry along with the Deputy Lord Lieutenantant Colonel George March MBE TD DL.

Georgia used to want to be a pilot but has changed her mind and is due to study medicine at the University of Birmingham. She hopes that she can join the RAF as a medic after three years and continuing her training there.

Georgia has two siblings who are also in the Air Cadets in Stourbridge. Brother Rhys, 16 is a corporal and sister Paige, 13, started in September.

Mum Karen and dad Dave said: "We are very proud of her, she has worked very hard to achieve this."

Georgia with Flt Sgt Charlie Delaney

Georgia is also the Air Cadet representative working with the West Midlands Lord Lieutenancy and has also been praised by her squadron for her application.

451 Squadron said, on its Facebook page: "FS Pratley puts herself forward for such a lot of activities, and is living proof of what can happen if you apply yourself as a cadet."