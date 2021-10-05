Flood warnings in the region after heavy rainfall

The Government warning suggests that "flooding is expected" and "immediate action is required".

The warning states: "River levels have risen at the Stourbridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.

"Flooding is affecting properties around Prestwood, Bells Mill, Rushall Close, Morrow Way, Bradley Road, Canal Street and Mill Race Lane.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety."

While an amber flooding warning has been put in place for the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, as well as the River Stour in the Kidderminster area.