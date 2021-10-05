Flood warnings in the region after heavy rainfall

By Dayna FarringtonStourbridgePublished:

A red flooding alert has been issued for parts of the River Stour in Stourbridge after heavy rain overnight.

The Government warning suggests that "flooding is expected" and "immediate action is required".

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours – and the situation is being closely monitored.

Flooding is affecting properties around Prestwood, Bells Mill, Rushall Close, Morrow Way, Bradley Road, Canal Street and Mill Race Lane.

The warning states: "River levels have risen at the Stourbridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety."

While an amber flooding warning has been put in place for the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, as well as the River Stour in the Kidderminster area.

More information to follow.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

