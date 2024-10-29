Sedgley based charity and Dudley Council team up to cut costs under scheme

Beacon Centre for the Blind used the Dudley Decarbonisation and Net Zero Grant to fund the purchase of 225 solar panels for its main headquarters in Wolverhampton Road East after a free energy audit from Business Growth West Midlands.

The solar panels will produce around 80,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of clean energy each year, which is expected to save around £1,000 per month in bills for the charity.

This will help them to expand their community work across the borough and beyond.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, is pictured with Lisa Cowley, chief executive of Beacon Centre for the Blind, at the charity's headquarters in Sedgley.

Applications for the second round of the grant scheme are currently open, offering between £1,000 and £100,000 for eligible businesses to improve energy and resource efficiency.

Funded by the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the programme is open to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have been trading for 12 months or longer.

Before applying for a grant, businesses will need to complete a diagnostic survey with Business Growth West Midlands in Dudley, the arm of the new regional business support service based in the borough.

The service will provide eligible applicants with an experienced growth adviser, who can help to prepare growth action plans, develop investment projects, and access funding opportunities. Advisers will also help businesses to access the free energy audit or an on-site carbon reduction survey prior to applying for the grant.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "It was a pleasure to visit the Beacon Centre and see how they’ve been able to benefit from our Decarbonisation and Net Zero grant.

"Like many other businesses in Dudley borough who have made use of the scheme, the grant has helped them to significantly reduce their energy bills, reducing their overheads and giving them more to spend on supporting people in need.

"Aside from the help to access cleaner energy sources, the grant also has a lot of other practical applications for businesses, including support to replace outdated machinery with more up-to-date, energy efficient models."

Lisa Cowley, chief executive of Beacon Centre for the Blind, said: "We're delighted with the impact the solar panels have had on our charity. The energy savings will enable us to channel more resources into supporting people with sight loss, allowing us to enhance our services.

"Opting for solar energy was an obvious choice as it aligns with our goal of making a positive difference while embracing sustainable practices.

"We’re extremely grateful to Dudley Council for helping us access the funding. The solar panels have not only significantly lowered our energy costs but also strengthened our commitment to sustainability, which is something that resonates with our staff, supporters, and members.