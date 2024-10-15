‘Avoid the area’ - Dudley firefighters tackle large blaze on Tuesday morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

WMFS is urging people to avoid an area in Dudley if possible as their firefighters attend ‘a large fire’.

The blaze has broke out off Turls Hill Road in Sedgley. The warning was issued at around 2am this morning (Tuesday, October 15).

No details have been given about whether the fire is at a property or if there are any casualties.

WMFS said that it had four crews in attendance at the incident. We will bring you further updates as soon as we get them.