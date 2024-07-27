Popular reservoir reopens to public days after teenager's body pulled from water

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, which is popular with watersports clubs and people visiting during warmer days, has reopened today.

It comes days after 16-year-old Tyrese Johnson got into difficulties while in the water on Tuesday evening and sadly died. A major search operation followed, and his body was found by a dive team on Wednesday morning.

Netherton Reservoir on Highbridge Road.

Dudley Sub Aqua club and paddle boarders from the Water Sports club joined in the desperate hunt for the youngster.