Netherton community comes together in reservoir search for missing teenager

Dudley Sub Aqua club and paddle boarders from the Water Sports club joined the desperate hunt for the youngster in which police divers joined the emergency services operation.

Cat Eccles, Labour MP for Stourbridge, said on social media: "Yesterday evening (23rd July) emergency services were called to Lodge Farm Reservoir on Highbridge Road after a teenage boy was seen in the water.

"Teams from West Midlands Fire and West Midlands Ambulance Service assisted with the search, and will be joined by specialist police diving teams today.

"My thoughts go out to the boy's family and friends following this tragic incident.

"I'd like to thank members of the community who came out to support the search, including the Dudley Sub Aqua club and paddle boarders from the Water Sports club.

"Highbridge Road remains closed and the public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they sent multiple resources to the scene - including three ambulances, two paramedic officers and specialist Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics.

A service spokeswoman said: “HART paramedics were immediately deployed into the water to join fellow emergency service colleagues in the search.

“Ambulance crews provided treatment to a bystander, a girl, on scene with an underlying health condition and was discharged on scene.

“HART paramedics and an incident commander have remained at the scene overnight and continue to work with police and fire colleagues this morning.

“We ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond to this incident and thank the community for their cooperation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the teenage boy at this distressing time.”

West Midlands Fire Service Area Manager Marc Hudson confirmed the missing boy is 15.

He said: “This is heartbreaking for the family and friends of the missing boy.

"They, and the local community, are in our thoughts and prayers.

“In spite of the extensive multi-agency search, which continued into the night, as of 8am Wednesday morning the boy had yet to be found.

"We have been using all of the available resources at our disposal, including a specialist submersible drone from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Whatever the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of open water – especially as the summer holidays get underway.

“We are asking everyone to take extra care near reservoirs, lakes, rivers and canals.

"Although the water might appear tempting and safe, it can be extremely cold.

"The currents are often too strong for even the best swimmers, and there can be hidden objects and dangers below the surface.

“We continue to support the ongoing search, but are urging everyone to know the dangers of open water and not to enter it.”

Police at the scene of the search for a missing teenager at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, near Dudley

The service said they were called at 6.16pm and crews arrived at the scene three minutes after being mobilised.

A spokesperson added: "The search operation involved multiple other resources from the police and ambulance services, including support from a locally-based dive team.

"This morning (24 July), police divers continue the search. We continue to have a presence, to assist the multi-agency effort."

The service said resources included fire engines, 4×4 brigade response vehicles, water rescue specialists, an aerial drone and boats and equipment from their Technical Rescue Unit.