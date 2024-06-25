Two teenagers remain under arrest after violent disorder incident
Two of the teenagers arrested in connection with a disorder incident that left two people seriously injured have remained under arrest.
The two teenagers were part of a group of four arrested in connection with the disorder on Chichester Avenue in Netherton on Sunday.
The incident, which happened around 8.25pm, saw two people, including a teenager, taken to hospital with serious injuries and the four teens arrested, with two 16-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Two of the teenagers have subsequently been released on bail, while a 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Monday in connection with the incident has also been released on bail.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two of the four teenagers arrested in connection with a disorder in Chichester Avenue, Netherton on Sunday have been released on bail.
"The other two remain under arrest.
"We further arrested a 42-year-old woman yesterday (24 June) on suspicion of violent disorder. She has been released on bail.
"Our enquiries are continuing."