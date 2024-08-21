Police issue appeal after woman who was hit by a car has died

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Releasing a statement today, August 21, the Force said she was taken to hospital after being struck by a Citroen Berlingo on a supermarket car park off Bromley Lane on Sunday, August 11.

The woman, aged in her 80s, remained in hospital but sadly died last Friday and the police has offered its thoughts which 'remain' with her loved ones at this terrible time.

The tragic collision happened at around 4.45pm and the driver has been assisting the police's enquiries, which said anyone with information can contact the police via Live Chat on website, or by calling 101, and quote log 574 of 12 August.

Alternatively, people are being told they can contact investigators directly via sciu@westmidlands.police.uk

