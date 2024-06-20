Singers looking to draw big crowd for charity show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Gentlemen Songsters Male Voice Choir, who are based in Kingswinford, are urging members of the public to get in early and purchase tickets for their Black Country Showcase event on Friday, July 5 at Dudley Town Hall.

The choir have assembled a broad range of local talent to showcase, including David Essex tribute Chris Nott, Amanda Nickless and Lucy Sabell from the Progress Academy, Brierley Hill Musical Theatre cast and several other local talents.

The Songster's secretary and concert organiser Phil Holden said: "This concert is our contribution to Black Country month and was a sell out last year.

"We've assembled a wide range of some eight talented local performers with our own 50 strong choir at the centre of proceedings.

"I urge anyone interested in a great Black Country night out to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

The Gentleman Songsters will perform at Dudley Town Hall as part of Black Country month

The event starts at 7.30pm on Friday, July 5 at Dudley Town Hall, with tickets costing £15 and available online at gentlemensongsters.com/event/bcs24 .

The Songsters have said they are also always on the lookout for new members.

Anyone interested can turn up at one of their weekly 7.30pm Monday evening practices at Stream Road Methodist Church Hall in Kingswinford.

For more information on the choir, go to gentlemensongsters.com.