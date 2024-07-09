Two fly-tippers caught on camera in Halesowen hit with £1,000 fines days apart

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council said it "continues to clamp down" on fly-tipping after it issued two £1,000 fines during one week in May.

The incidents, which the local authority said were not linked, took place in the Shell Corner area of Halesowen and were caught on CCTV.

The fly-tipping was caught on CCTV camera

One of the offenders was seen in the footage dumping sacks of business paperwork, whilst another was spotted littering household rubbish.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment at the council, described the offences as "shocking".

He said: "Cleaning up fly-tipped mess costs the taxpayer a considerable amount of money, but we have shown time and time again that we will not hesitate to act against people who selfishly blight our streets with their rubbish.

"I am pleased these two individuals have realised the consequences of their actions, and I would like to thank the residents who reported these shocking incidents to us."

People in the borough can report fly-tipping by visiting my.dudley.gov.uk/.