Cheap as chips! Halesowen chippy offering one-penny deal on D-Day cod and chips

Hungry customers visiting Merchants Fish & Chips in Halesowen Road will be able to take advantage of the bargain deal this Thursday.

The patriotic takeaway has decided to offer the one-penny deal to mark eight decades since the Normandy landings, as well as National Fish and Chip Day.

Manager Aggie Orthodoxou – who has worked at the chippy since it opened its Halesowen branch around two and a half years ago – said he is expecting lots of customers to visit on the day.

Manager Aggie Orthodoxou and Leoni Lambrouat at Merchants chippy in Halesowen

The 52-year-old said: "We are doing regular cod and chips for a penny. I think this will be absolute mayhem.

"We are going to do a bit for charity too and put money towards the poppy appeal.

"We did fish and chips half price for the [King's] Coronation last year and that was a big success as well."

Merchants also operates at its flagship location in Load Street, Bewdley, and previously had a shop in Worcester Street, Stourbridge, which it sold last week.

The Halesowen branch opens from 12pm to 2pm and then 4.30pm to 8.30pm Mondays to Thursdays, from 12pm to 9pm on Fridays and from 12pm to 8.30pm on Saturdays.

The business will offer the one-penny deal during its usual opening hours on Thursday, while stock lasts.