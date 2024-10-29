'Help make our final day of worship special' - Congregation to leave Halesowen church for the final time
The congregation of a Halesowen church which dates back nearly 100 years will hold their final service this weekend.
By Paul Jenkins
Providence Methodist Church in Colley Orchard is shutting its doors with a final service on Sunday although it will continue at The Laurels Social Club in Windmill Hill.
The present building dates back to 1963 but there has been a church on the site since 1925 although the history of the Methodist movement in Colley Gate dates back to 1850 when a couple from Bewdley moved to the area and started meetings at their home in Barrack Lane.