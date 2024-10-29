'Help make our final day of worship special' - Congregation to leave Halesowen church for the final time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Providence Methodist Church in Colley Orchard is shutting its doors with a final service on Sunday although it will continue at The Laurels Social Club in Windmill Hill.

The present building dates back to 1963 but there has been a church on the site since 1925 although the history of the Methodist movement in Colley Gate dates back to 1850 when a couple from Bewdley moved to the area and started meetings at their home in Barrack Lane.