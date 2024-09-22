Boy, 15, 'seriously' hurt after being struck by car while riding bike in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened at the junction of Brettell Lane and Hawbush Road on September 3, with police called to the scene at around 2.15pm.

A 15-year-old boy, who was on a bike at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries.

The boy was hurt in the collision at the junction of Brettell Lane and Hawbush Road in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

The teen has since been discharged from hospital to "recuperate", a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

The car involved in the collision, a dark blue Mini Cooper, left the scene but officers have since identified a man who is suspected of being the driver.

In a statement, the force added: "[The man] has been interviewed and is assisting with the investigation.

"Our enquiries into the collision continues and anyone who witnessed this is asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat on our website, quoting log 2895 of September 3."