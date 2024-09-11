Car recovered after being taken in robbery from South Staffs area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Brierley Hill Police, working alongside South Staffordshire Police, conducted an area search on Wednesday afternoon and found the Volkswagen Golf in the Brierley Hill area.

The car has now been recovered and will undergo a forensic examination.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This vehicle was stolen during a robbery earlier today in the South Staffordshire area.

"We have conducted an area search and located the vehicle.

"It has now been recovered for a forensic examination."