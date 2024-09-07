Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The teenager suffered fractured bones after being hit by a car on Hawbush Road in Brierley Hill on Tuesday afternoon and was treated at the scene before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

The driver fled the scene, but West Midlands Police confirmed that the car has since been recovered and officers are working to identify the person who was behind the wheel.

A spokesman for the force said: “We're investigating after a teenager was injured when they were hit by a car in Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill, just before 2.30pm on Tuesday (September 3).

“The boy was taken to hospital with fractures.

“The driver made off from the scene, but the vehicle has since been recovered.

“We're now carrying out further enquiries around the car as we work to identify who was the driver.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, and quote log 2985 of September 3.”

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.