Man set to face court on drug charges after arrest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Argen Aliaj will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 2 after being arrested on Tuesday following a warrant on Adelaide Street in Brierley Hill.

The 24-year-old, of Adelaide Street in Brierley Hill, was charged with production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring, use or possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was given conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 2.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a man with drug offences following a warrant in Dudley.

"Argen Aliaj, 24, was charged following a warrant in Adelaide Street earlier this week.

"He has been charged with production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring, use or possession of criminal property.

"Aliaj, of Adelaide Street in Brierley Hill, was due before magistrates in Wolverhampton today following his arrest on September 3

"He was given conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 2."