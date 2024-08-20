Man charged and car seized after police find no insurance or MOT

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Brierley Hill Police pulled over a Black BMW while out on patrol in the town around 6am on Tuesday after finding the car had no third party insurance.

After being stopped, the driver also admitted to having no insurance or MOT, so was reported by the officers and the car was seized.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "Vehicle was seen driving with no valid 3rd party insurance.

"Driver admitted to having no insurance or MOT.

"Vehicle was subsequently seized and the driver was reported."