Historic clocks given a new lease of life at church

The clock on the tower at St Michael's Church in Brierley Hill has undergone a substantial renovation, with work being done to weld and re-gild the 8ft clock faces and also seen new workings installed inside the tower.

The original clocks were paid for back in the 1800s by industrialist John Corbett and have been a consistent feature of the church since.

Around £19,000 was raised by the church to pay for the repairs, which came after local retired businessman Tony Whittaker, a patron of the church, discovered the poor state of the clock while checking a leak in the roof.

He said: "I was looking at a leak in the roof as some people had put a lightning conductor up there and caused a little bit of damage to some of the roof tiles, so I climbed the 60ft up to the top to determine where the leak was coming from.

The clock, which dates back to the 1800s, had been in poor condition when the work began

"I got up there and while I was looking, I then saw the state of the clock and took a photo of it on my phone and showed it to the church warden, who subsequently decided the clock wasn't safe as they have been there for more than 140 years and the nuts and bolts were rotting away and they were in danger of falling off.

"We got a pricing from Smith's of Derby and they came and looked at it and said they should be taken down and replaced and the church then used money from donations made to it to pay for the repairs."

Mr Whittaker said the church had been his family church since the days of John Corbett, with his father and grandfather both having their weddings there and his parents and grandparents all being buried there, so seeing the newly replaced clock face meant a lot to him.

Tony Whittaker poses with Dan Noble of Smith's of Derby, Bill White, Brendon Dudson and Steven Whittaker in front of the renovated clock

He said: "It's lovely to see because a lot of churches can't always afford to pay for the repairs when clocks break down and they cost a lot to maintain.

"It's our church and our history, with the cenotaph built under it and the clocks ringing out at 11am on the 11th day of November every year, so they are a valuable part of the community."