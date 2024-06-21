Hefty court bill for former owner of takeaway where inspectors found mouse droppings and filthy equipment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Suba Kiran, the former owner of Ken’s takeaway on Broad Street in Brierley Hill appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on June 19 for a series of food hygiene violations.

The court was told how there were a large amount of mouse droppings throughout the property with little done to stop mice entering the premises.

The premises, equipment and utensils were in filthy and poor condition, with walls, surfaces, equipment and electrics covered in grease, while food was stored in old, dirty, open containers with raw and fresh meat stored side by side.

There were pools of dirty water and grease on stove tops and drying racks where chopping boards were stored.

The court was also told how the staff were untrained in hygiene measures and Kiran had been warned less than five months earlier about the condition and cleanliness of the premises where she was awarded a two star rating in January 2023.

The visit undertaken in April 2023 resulted in the voluntarily closure of the premises due to the conditions found at the time.

The former owner of Ken’s takeaway was fined for a series of food hygiene violations. Photo: Google Street Map

The premises were in such a poor condition, it took 15 subsequent visits for them to satisfy officers that the food business could be reopened.

In terms of sentencing guidelines this was described as medium/high culpability and category two harm.

Kiran entered guilty pleas to the individual and company offences.

She was fined £923 in totality for the offences, ordered to pay £369 victim surcharge and Dudley Council full costs of £1,797.

Inspectors found mouse droppings on floor and other hygiene violations. Photo: Dudley Council

There was no additional sentence against the company.

Dr Mayada Abuaffan, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: “These premises were in no condition to be preparing food for human consumption.

"The risk of harm was high and the owner and staff took little responsibility for even the most basic food hygiene measures.

“Thanks to our environmental health team we were able to intervene and take action to prevent the company from operating and potentially causing significant harm to its customers.”