Watch: I visited the new baked potato van taking Dudley by storm to see what the fuss is about

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One new enterprise which has taken the streets of Dudley by storm is Streat Spuds, a new stall set up on Castle Street near Dudley Market in what is a busy area for shoppers and workers and which has been popular since opening on Monday, October 21.

The stall is the newest venture of Nicola Westwood, who had worked with her husband Peter to establish Old Tom's Donuts, which is right next to her stall, in the town and who said she wanted to give her new venture a go.

The lunch queue was consistently long at the stall

She said: "I'd started working on the Old Tom's Donuts stall with my husband and I decided to give this a go and run my own business as potatoes are something everyone's interested in.

"We had our first day last Monday and the level of interest has been massive as we've been busy everyday and we've been selling out of potatoes, which has been great.