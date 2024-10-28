Men appear in court on shoplifting charges following multiple thefts across Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Dimmock from Smethwick has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after pleading guilty at Walsall Magistrates Court to 11 counts of theft from shops in August, September and October across the region.

The 28-year-old, of St Mary's Road in Smethwick, is one of three men to have been charged with shoplifting offences, with Wayne Brittain and Ian Waterworth also appearing at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

Brittain, 38, of Gibbs Road in Lye, has been charged with seven counts of theft from supermarkets and shops from July to September in Halesowen.

He was given conditional bail to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on November 26.

Waterworth, 36, of Hawbush Road in Brierley Hill, has been charged with 12 counts of theft from shops in Kingswinford, Stourbridge and Brierley Hill during June, July and October.

The result of his appearance at Walsall Magistrates Court is not yet known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Three suspected shoplifters has been charged with a string of offences in Dudley and Sandwell as we continue to work with businesses to reduce shoplifting.

"Wayne Brittain, aged 38 from Lye, has been charged with seven counts of theft from shops.

"This is in relation to a number of thefts at supermarkets and shops from July to September in Halesowen.

"Ian Waterworth, aged 36 from Brierley Hill, has been charged with 12 counts of theft from shops in Kingswinford, Stourbridge and Brierley Hill during June, July and October.

"Ryan Dimmock, aged 28 from Smethwick, has been charged with 11 counts of theft from shops in August, September and October. Stores on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, Leabrooke Road, Tipton and in Rowley Regis and Halesowen were targeted.

"They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court today (28 Oct).

"Hundreds of pounds of items were stolen during these incidents and we know how frustrating it is for both shop owners and the public.

"It impacts on livelihoods which is why we are targeting repeat offenders who are causing misery to our communities.

"If you see suspicious activity in your area then please report it to us via 101, or Live Chat on our website. Always call 999 in an emergency."