New youth hub opens up in Merry Hill Centre

Cranstoun delivers services including substance use treatment, domestic abuse and housing support, wellbeing advice for children & young people and criminal justice services across the West Midlands.

The charity held a launch event for its new youth hub ROUTES which was opened by the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Hilary Bills.

ROUTES provides a walk-in service for young people aged 13 to 25 where they can receive support for a range of issues such as mental health, drug and alcohol use, sexual health and general ‘whole-life support’.

The service aims to provide open access support in a safe space for young people, no matter what their background is.

Service Manager Latitia Simms said: “More must be done to reach young people who would benefit from support in a trauma informed environment.

Members of the ROUTES team come together to mark the opening of the hub

"We want this service to be as accessible as possible to young people across the borough.

"Merry Hill has a high footfall and is a key transport hub with many young people passing through.”

Connor Buxton, one of the young people who has worked with the charity on the development of ROUTES, said: “I have been delighted to work with the Cranstoun team on the design of the service.

"I have used their Here4Youth service for a while, so it feels great to be listened to and have input into the new service, ROUTES.”

The Mayor of Dudley was present to open the new hub

Latitia Simms said that by providing this service on an open-door basis, ROUTES is able to work with more young people than ever before.

She said: “At Cranstoun, we believe that every young person deserves to feel safe, understood and supported.

"We want to create a space for young people to turn to when they experience challenges or adversity in their day-to-day lives.

“We will build relationships based on trust and understanding, and aim to empower young people to reach their potential, no matter their circumstances.”

The new hub provides a walk-in service for young people aged 13 to 25

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: “Our young people in Dudley have helped us tremendously in contributing to the development of Routes, to ensure it is a safe and accessible space.

“From selecting the design of the hub to the services available, young people have been central to this process.

“We must believe in, engage with, listen to, work with and invest in our young people in order to support them to flourish and feel safe in their community.”