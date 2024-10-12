Bishop of Dudley set to taken on responsibility as acting Bishop of Worcester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bishop Martin Gorick was commissioned as the Acting Bishop of Worcester on Wednesday, a role which he will hold alongside his role as Bishop of Dudley until a new Bishop of Worcester is appointed.

The commissioning took place at Evensong at Worcester Cathedral, where Bishop Martin was prayed for by the Dean of Worcester, Stephen Edwards, and anointed with oil.

He received the Bishop of Worcester’s crozier which was laid down by Bishop John Inge on his retirement.

Bishop Martin Gorick will remain in post until a new permanent Bishop of Worcester is installed. Photo: James Atkinson

He said: “I have been Bishop of Dudley for almost five years now, and will happily remain so, while also carrying out some wider duties.

"It won’t be possible to do everything on my own, and I will be ably supported by colleagues as I make a number of adjustments so that I can properly focus on the needs of the Diocese, its clergy and people.”

The process to find the next Bishop of Worcester has already started and a diocesan ‘statement of needs’ has been developed following consultation with people throughout the Diocese.

The Bishop of Dudley will take on extra responsibilities as the acting Bishop of Worcester. Photo: James Atkinson

The Diocese of Worcester said there is now a period of discernment with potential candidates shortlisted next May and interviewed in June and said it hoped that an announcement about a new Bishop of Worcester will be made in July next year.