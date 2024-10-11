Growing in popularity Places of Welcome reaches 200 venues milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are now 200 venues under the Places of Welcome banner including the Black Country, Staffordshire and north Shropshire.

To celebrate Lichfield Diocese will be hosting four big parties to mark the achievement.

In Walsall the gathering will be at St Thomas' Church Place of Welcome, in Cresswell Crescent, in Bloxwich on November 13 from 9.30-11.30.

In Lichfield at The Lichfield Garrick Theatre Place of Welcome, The Green Room Cafe, in Castle Dyke, Lichfield, on November 22 at 10.00- 12noon.

In Wolverhampton at Holy Trinity Church Place of Welcome, in Bushbury Road, Heath Town, Wolverhampton, on November 30 from 10.30-12:30.

The Place of Welcome office team will be at all the venues to welcome volunteers and representatives.

Groups from across the region are being invited to attend a party. To register interest in attending email the team via strengtheningcommunities@lichfield.anglican.org with the party venue that you will be at.

The team stated: "We want to say a huge thank you to you for building and being part of this network.

"Please do join us in celebrating our 200 registrations - if not by joining us at one of the parties, then maybe by celebrating within your own Place of Welcome. And of course, please do share your stories and photos of these celebrations, as you are such an encouragement to us all."

A party will be held at Stoke City Football Club on November 6.

For more details about Places of Welcome visit tctogether.org.uk/initiatives/pow