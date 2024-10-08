Petition working to stop car parking charges across Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The petition on Change.org was launched by former Kingswinford Councillor Shaz Saleem on behalf of residents and business owners following the removal of free car parking at Dudley Borough car parks.

Visitors were previously allowed two hours' parking free of charge, but new fees were introduced on October 1, with prices varying between locations, starting from £1.20 for one hour and £2.50 for two hours.

Dudley Council has been facing calls to reconsider the new car parking charges, over concerns the fees could harm trade for businesses in the borough's town centres.

On the petition, which has so far received 3,291 signatures, Mr Saleem spoke about how communities were struggling and how the charges would cause further impact.

He wrote: "We the undersigned are opposing car park charges set by Dudley Council

"Local towns in the Dudley borough including Sedgley, Kingswinford, Halesowen & Dudley are struggling due to a decrease in footfall.

"Businesses are closing because of this and additional parking charges will decimate businesses further.

"In Kingswinford for example, the loss of the post office has really affected the village. We strongly believe car parking charges will have a further impact.

"Brierley Hill has seen a 10million pound investment to improve the town, car parking charges will undermine that investment.

"We also strongly disagree with on-street charges and residential -parking permit charges."