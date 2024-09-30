'I took part in a radio interview on community station to talk about 150 years of the Express and Star'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ian is someone who is no stranger to the pages or websites of the Express and Star, being a Walsall based renowned poet, author and writer who also helps run a community space in Whitmore Reans and gets involved in many initiatives and projects.

But he also presents a weekly radio show on community station Black Country Xtra where he and fellow hosts husband and wife team Barry Harper and Linda Harper-Hocknull.

Linda and Ian's wife Irene produce the show meticulously from timings to music and running order and make sure everything runs smoothly.

Paul Jenkins in the Black Country Xtra studio

Ian opened the show with a joke about being turned down for a job at a sandwich shop as the role had already been filled and then there was a Rudyard Kipling poetry reading from Barry before my first choice of music and then the interview.

It began with some memories of how the Express and Star forged its reputation as the biggest regional newspaper outside of London and how it became essential reading for sport, news, political opinion, letters, quizzes and puzzles and much more, growing to a circulation of over 250,000 copies.

Me (Right) with presneter and musician Barry Harper

I spoke about how it is adapting to the digital age, with over 300,000 page impressions a day and subscriptions growing and the website running alongside the printed daily product.

I also emphasised how many of the staff working here had been there a number of years, when there were multiple editions being produced each day. As well as that, the community element very much remains with the paper having celebrated 'Black Country Heroes' at a ceremony at the Molineux just last Thursday and running the Business Awards earlier in the year.

Ian asked me what it was like being at Queen Street and working at the iconic building, with the iconic Express and Star sign shining like a beacon on the famous bridge and the remnants and reported ghosts of where the printing presses used to produce multiple copies of the paper still present.

I recalled working in the cavernous newsroom before the move to our present offices, with the pictures of celebrities who had visited on the wall and past front pages lining the walls and the corridors.

Finally Linda asked me what it was like to have a really good story (yes I do know) to follow up and what you do with it – I said although the way news is presented with a digital first policy in place has changed, the process remains the same and there's nothing like a potential exclusive in a journalist to inspire them.

I hope I made a good impression for the paper on the listeners and represented the paper well – I certainly enjoyed the interview thanks partly to Ian, Barry and Linda's friendly welcome and the quirky presentation - after all the Express and Star's motto for many years was 'Part of the Family.'

Paul Jenkins with presenter Ian Henery

You can hear the interview again on Black Country Xtra tonight (Monday) at 6pm or 4pm next Sunday. It is also available on demand at https://www.blackcountryradio.co.uk/player/black-country-xtra/on-demand/ian-henery/