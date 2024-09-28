A man from Dudleydue in court charged with interfering with vehicles and possession of a knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wayne Timmins will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court after being charged by officers from West Midlands Police with two counts of interfering with a vehicle, two counts of theft from a shop and one count of possession of a blade.

The charges relate to offences which allegedly took place in Kingswinford and Brierley Hill between September 5 and September 26 and saw the 44-year-old remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates on Saturday morning.

