New leader at Dudley Council after councillors approval

Balvinder Heran will take on the top role from October 1, following the retirement of her predecessor Kevin O’Keefe, after her interim position was ratified at Wednesday's council meeting.

Ms Heran has been deputy chief executive at the authority since March 2021, where she has overseen four directorates, regeneration and enterprise, housing, environment and digital, customer & commercial services.

She is leading on the development of the council’s new operating model, a new way of working which will see council-wide improvements by reducing duplication, improving processes and maximising digital and technological opportunities to ensure services can continue to be delivered in the best interests of residents.

Before joining Dudley, Ms Heran was strategic director of information assets and digital development across Buckinghamshire (Council, CCG and Healthcare NHS Trust) as well as the senior responsible officer (digital and information) for the Berkshire West, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS).

She said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed the interim chief executive and will continue to lead our programme of change to transform the council and work to secure our financial stability.

“Our changes are ambitious, but our focus is always on delivering services in the best interests of our residents.”

Councillor Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Council said: “These are challenging times for the authority and I’m delighted to appoint Balvinder to this interim role where she can continue to lead the council through this period of change to ensure Dudley Council is fit for the future and can deliver the very best for the residents we serve.”