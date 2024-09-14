I tried out the latest electric vehicles in Dudley and was pleasantly surprised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On a drizzly day in Discovery Way, dozens of electric cars, vans, scooters and e-bikes were getting parked up and ready to be shown off to the public.

It was all part of the BCIMO's 'Electrifying Transport in the Black Country' event held at the Very Light Rails innovation centre in Dudley.

The impressive venue,which is located on the site of the former British Rail station at Dudley, is used to help shape the development of cheaper and more environmentally friendly solutions across the whole of the rail industry.

Reporter Lauren Hill with Damian Corfield, Dudley cabinet member, and Patrick Harley, council leader

Inside there were experts from all sectors talking to EV-enthusiasts, businesspeople, and industry leaders about electric transport, chargers, and everything in between.