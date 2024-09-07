First dog show in 15 years comes to Himley Hall to support greyhound charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Home Run Hounds Dog Show will come to Himley Hall and Park, on Himley Road, Dudley, on Sunday, September 8, and will see agility courses, informative talks and all-manner of dog-friendly games take place on the picturesque grounds.

The event was launched to help raise money and awareness for retired racing greyhounds, with Home Run Hounds hoping that it will also convince potential future dog owners to consider an retired sighthound as their next family pet.

Talking about the event, Simon and Elisabeth Briggs, organisers of the event, said: "At the event we will have an agility circuit that their dogs can have a go at, the event isn't just for greyhounds, it is for every breed of dog to come and enjoy.

"On the day we will also have a range of talks and classes, including fun activities and pedigree classes, and we will also have a good number of craft stalls where you can buy everything that your pooch would need."

The event will feature a number of fun things for both humans and dogs to get involved in

The event may well mark the first official dog show to take place in Himley Hall and Park in over 15 years, Simon and Elisabeth said they are excited to show off how loving greyhounds can be.

They said: "They make such good family dogs, they can live with children and cats, and as a charity, if a family have any specific needs, we will match the dog to those needs.

"It's well overdue to have a dog show here. We have talked to the park warden and the locals and they can't remember a time when a dog show happened here. But it's a fantastic venue for it."

The event costs £1 per person, with under 5s available to visit for free. Dog classes on the day cost £2 per class. Drinks and refreshments will be available on the day.

For more information, and to pre book for classes, visit the Himley Hall and Park website.