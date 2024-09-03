Dramatic photo shows moment man is arrested in chase across Dudley canal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The photo by West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky shows the man, who was wanted on domestic assault charges, trying to escape from officers by taking a route across a canal in the Dudley area.

He is seen trying to exit the canal, but is being pulled back by one officer from Dudley Town Police who followed him into the canal, while another stands on the bank to intercept him, and was confirmed by the force as having been arrested and taken into custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky said: "Wanted offender for domestic assault made a run for it over gardens.

The dramatic photo shows the lengths the officer went to in order to apprehend the suspect. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

"Their attempt to escape cross the canal didn't go as planned.

"One in custody."