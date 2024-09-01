Manhole repairs resulting in one-way traffic for busy street in Dudley

Wolverhampton Street in Dudley will be closed temporarily from High Street to the Trident Shopping Centre car park entrance in High Street.

A Dudley Council notice said a one-way traffic order will also be lifted from Monday to September 10 for the roadworks to be carried out.

It states: "The purpose of the restrictions is to safely facilitate manhole cover repairs on or near the affected road.

"The one-way order relating to Wolverhampton Street between Priory Road and the Trident Centre Car Park only, shall be suspended for the duration of the above restrictions.

"The order will come into force on Monday September 2, 2024 and the works are anticipated to be completed on Tuesday September 10, 2024. The order may remain in force for a period of up to 18 months, or until the works are completed, whichever is the earlier.

"Diversions for all vehicular traffic shall be via High Street, Stone Street and Priory Street. Access to frontages and for emergency services will be maintained where safe to do so."

More details about the temporary restrictions are available on 01384 815453.

The owners of Trident Shopping Centre earlier this year announced that it was being offered for sale at an auction with a guide price of £2.75 million. Prior to that it was on offer for £5m in 2018.

There are around 30 tenants stores including anchor chain B&M, Subway, cafes and The Salvation Army plus it also has a covered 176-space car park with roof and underground spaces and is open seven days a week to shoppers.

The shopping centre benefits from entrances from a busy shopping street where it also has 17 units facing High Street and an entrance to a mall on Wolverhampton Street, where there is also the entrance to the underground car park.

The site has been the focus of a feasibility study to develop 40 flats above 187 to 191 High Street. The proposal would be to demolish those existing shops and redevelop with retail on the ground floor with homes created on three upper floors.