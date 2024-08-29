Black Country Bad Wabbit social club raise £800

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, Sedgley, on Saturday, August 24, the special event was organised by the group and its secretary Gayle Tighe, 52, f rom Sedgley, who all managed to raise an impressive amount for both causes.

On the day there was food and drink stalls ready to welcome guests who enjoyed live music from Sarah McFarlane and bands The SP Band, All Star Rejects and The Juggernauts.

All together, the drinking club - who formed with their joint love of motorcycles and rock music - raised £800, in an event that Gayle said gets 'bigger and bigger' every year.

Pictured L/R Tom Roberts (member and band member of King Terrier), Chris Tighe (Vice President), Gayle Tighe (secretary). Image: Jonathan Hipkiss

Speaking today, she said: "We are a drinking and social club that enjoy motorcycles and rock music. We are all involved in some capacity and our focus is to raise as much money for charity as we can.

"This is our third shenanigans and we chose our first charity, Brockwood - which also give a lot to the community in its own right - as we enjoy supporting local charities.

Image: Jonathan Hipkiss

"Secondly we chose Midlands Air Ambulance as we lost one of our members in a motorcycle accident last year, and we wanted to show our appreciation to this amazing cause."

Gayle went on to say that the event is growing every year and everyone had 'a really good time'.

She said: "There was various stalls and music, and we raised an amazing £800 for charity."