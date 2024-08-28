Gornal HMO plans for former pub get go ahead after appeal upheld by planning inspector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In March Dudley Council said no to an application to change an office building on Holloway Street in Lower Gornal into an HMO for 12 people.

An appeal by CJP Homes Limited to The Planning Inspectorate has been granted meaning the development can now go ahead.

In his adjudication, planning inspector Samuel Watson said: “The proposal would not cause any unacceptable impacts on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers by way of noise, disturbance or loss of privacy.”