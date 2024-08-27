'Belting' Great British Pub Crawl reviewer staggers out the Black Country after reviewing 33 boozers in two days

Harvey Dale's Great British Pub Crawl swung through the Black Country last week taking in 15 pubs in Wolverhampton and 18 in Dudley, taking his total to 3,590 establishments since he started two years ago.

Despite being a craft ale lover, Harvey's Black Country booze up converted him to local delicacy Bathams. Reviewing the Lamp Tavern in Dudley, he said: "I can honestly put my hand on heart and say that, having tried both the Mild and the Best Bitter from Bathams in here that they are easily two of the best cask ales to have crossed my lips."

Harvey lavished praise on the staff, beers, architecture and the locals of the pubs he visited, several of which were recommended by some of his thousands of social media followers. A certain Chelsea player could certainly have done with a night on the tiles with this reviewer.

He said: "Rolling back into Wolverhampton a bit early to be able to check in at my hotel, I decided to utilise the car and head around the outskirts of the city and get to some that wouldn't necessarily be walkable.