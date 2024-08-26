In pictures: Life and times of Dudley in the 1980s
Take a look back at the life and times of Dudley in the 1980s.
Estar the elephant, who was donated by the Express & Star to Dudley Zoo, enjoyed bathing with the ducks and getting a nice scrub during the heatwave of 1980.
Fans met their Cradley Heathens speedway icons, and Sir Cliff Richard served up some moves in a tennis match at Dudley Leisure Centre.
What a decade – have a look through our archive photos below, and enjoy.
May, 1980: Dudley Zoo keeper Joanne Blount got into her bikini and joined baby elephant Estar for a dip in the pool during the heatwave. Estar, who was 18 months old, loved a daily dip with the ducks, and 20-year-old Joanne from Halesowen was more than happy to follow her when the weather was hot. Estar, who had been donated by the Express & Star, was named in honour of the newspaper after a competition among readers.
June, 1982: Adam Beedles had the chance to try out a special kind of bike when the visited the Dudley Family Fortnight. Adam, aged five, of Lower Gornal, is pictured with a penny-farthing in Dudley Market Place during a show by comedy trick cyclist Roy Rivers.
c. 1980: Somers Sports and Social Club, in Halesowen, with flowers in the garden.
c. 1980: Former Scout leader Tom Bunce from Wall Heath during a visit to Salzburg, Austria.