Public appeal launched for help finding man suspected of attempted kidnap

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal and put out an image of Daniel Wainwright to ask for help with locating the 33-year-old from Dudley.

The force has asked for anyone who has any information about Wainwright's whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Daniel Wainwright?

"The 33-year-old from Dudley, is wanted on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

"If you know where he is, please call 999 or 101 with any information that could help locate him.

"To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, tell them what you know, not who you are.

"Please quote crime reference 20/212232/24."