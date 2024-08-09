Fire crews tackle blaze on land at Brockmoor trading estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crews from Stourbridge, Haden Cross and Brierley Hill fire stations were called to the Premier Trading Estate in Brockmoor after reports of a fire on open land at around 8.27pm on Friday.

Two fire engines from Brierley Hill initially answered the call and, upon arrival, found a quantity of timber and waste which was on fire. They called out for extra fire engines to assist, coming from Haden Cross and Stourbridge.

However, one engine was reported as having been stood down and left the scene by 9pm, with the blaze described as still ongoing.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had a call at 8.27pm to a fire on the Premier Trading Estate in Brockmoor and sent out two fire engines from Brierley Hill.

"They then did ask for the attendance to be increased and we sent out engines from Haden Cross and Stourbridge to assist.

"However, they released one of the engines around 9pm and three have been dealing with the blaze since, which is from timber and waste and is not yet out, but is being dealt with."