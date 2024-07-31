Dudley centenarian celebrates milestone birthday and reveals her secret to a long life

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Betty Carter, a resident at Hillcroft nursing home in Wordsley, on Monday celebrated her milestone 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family. The day was spent singing, dancing, eating, and of course, enjoying a tipple.

Activities co-ordinator Gail Grinnell says everyone had an 'absolutely brilliant' day, especially the birthday girl whose son Mike came over from Canada to visit her, as well as her grandson and great-grandchildren.

The nursing home hosted a buffet party with entertainment from two local singers, Vanessa Lee and Matt Clay.

Betty Carter from Hillcroft, Stourbridge, celebrating her 100th birthday

Gail, who has worked at Hillcroft since last October, said: "We had a fabulous day, first thing this morning Betty opened the card from the King and her other cards and prezzies. We then had a buffet party all day and Betty absolutely loved it, she had her whole family around her singing, dancing and laughing, she sat like a queen in her chair, enjoying the moment.

"It has been a real brilliant celebration. We went all out with decorations, banners, and balloons – if you don't do it when you're 100, when will you!