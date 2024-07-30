Countdown to special anniversary event a year on from demise of Crooked House pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event has been planned one year on since the landmark pub was destroyed in a fire before being bulldozed.

Last year, on a quiet Saturday night in August, Britain's wonkiest pub was mysteriously destroyed in a blaze, just over a week since it had been sold for a reported £675,000 to a buyer who reputedly wanted to change its use.

The fire caused shock waves among the community in the immediate Himley and surrounding area but also worldwide, with news outlets from countries across the globe reporting on its demise.