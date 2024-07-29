Patients urged to choose care carefully as work begins at hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has put out an announcement that the Paediatrics Emergency Department at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley will be undergoing some works in the next few weeks.

The trust said that the works would mean services being busier than usual and asked for patients to choose services patiently to ensure care was available for the people who most needed it.

A spokesman for Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our Paediatrics Emergency Department at Russells Hall Hospital will be undergoing some works over the next week.

"During this time, we anticipate that our services may be busier than usual.

"We are asking patients to choose services appropriately and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, visiting your GP or attending your local pharmacy and only using 999 in an emergency."