Dudley town centre street will be one-way only for month-long utility works

From this week Broadway will only be open in a northbound direction on between Tower Street and Ednam Road until August 31.

Dudley Council said: "The purpose of the restrictions is to safely facilitate new service connections and network reinforcement on or near the affected roads."

Traffic is being diverted via Ednam Road, Priory Road, New Street and Castle Street.

The town centre streets played host to the British Cycling Dudley Grand Prix last week.